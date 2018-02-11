After 2G case fallout, Additional Solicitor General named as special prosecutor

The notification said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated.” (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

New Delhi: The government has appointed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum allocation cases for the CBI after the agency's case was rejected by a special court.

An order issued on February 8 by the Department of Personnel and Training in the official gazette, said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) in the Court of Special Judge (2G Spectrum cases), Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi, and appellate/revisional courts."

The notification did not mention about present special public prosecutor Anand Grover who was recommended by KK Venugopal, the Attorney General, when he was representing the agency in the Supreme Court.

Grover had replaced UU Lalit after he was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge.

Grover was appointed as the special public prosecutor by a Bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India HL Dattu.

The apex court had on August 12, 2014 asked Venugopal to suggest three names for appointment as the SPP.

The bench, which opened the sealed envelope on September 2, 2014 had said Venugopal suggested only one name and it was accepting his proposal to appoint Grover as SPP to conduct the trial in the cases arising out of 2G scam.

Reacting to the development, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on twitter, "Government brazenly changes SPL (special) public prosecutor of 2G case appointed by Supreme Court and appoints Modi/Shah's main lawyer Tushar Mehta as prosecutor in gross violation of Supreme Court's order. Govt getting more brazen by the day."