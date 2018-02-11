search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After 2G case fallout, Additional Solicitor General named as special prosecutor

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 8:10 am IST
The centre’s notification did not mention about present special public prosecutor Anand Grover.
The notification said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated.” (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 The notification said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated.” (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

New Delhi: The government has appointed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as the special public prosecutor in the 2G spectrum allocation cases for the CBI after the agency's case was rejected by a special court.

An order issued on February 8 by the Department of Personnel and Training in the official gazette, said, "The central government hereby appoints Tushar Mehta, Advocate, as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting prosecution, appeals/revisions or other proceedings arising out of the cases related to 2G Spectrum investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (CBI) in the Court of Special Judge (2G Spectrum cases), Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi, and appellate/revisional courts."

 

The notification did not mention about present special public prosecutor Anand Grover who was recommended by KK Venugopal, the Attorney General, when he was representing the agency in the Supreme Court.

Grover had replaced UU Lalit after he was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge.

Grover was appointed as the special public prosecutor by a Bench of the Supreme Court led by the then Chief Justice of India HL Dattu.

The apex court had on August 12, 2014 asked Venugopal to suggest three names for appointment as the SPP.

The bench, which opened the sealed envelope on September 2, 2014 had said Venugopal suggested only one name and it was accepting his proposal to appoint Grover as SPP to conduct the trial in the cases arising out of 2G scam.

Reacting to the development, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on twitter, "Government brazenly changes SPL (special) public prosecutor of 2G case appointed by Supreme Court and appoints Modi/Shah's main lawyer Tushar Mehta as prosecutor in gross violation of Supreme Court's order. Govt getting more brazen by the day."

Tags: tushar mehta, 2g scam cases, kk venugopal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cadbury owner seeking chocolate tasters

Cadbury looking to hire choclate tasters. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dholiwallahs from Jharkhand to ferry Bahubali devotees

Doliwallahs from Jharkhand prepare a ‘doli’ to carry devotees to Vindhyagiri

Respect for diversity, pluralism part of national psyche, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu participates in the ‘Rajyabhishekakalyana’ ceremony of the first teerthankara Bhagawan Rishabhadeva as part of ‘Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsava 2018’ at Shravanabelagola near Hassan on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

On the contrary: Justice for all

Basic human rights, concern for the underprivileged and respect for domestic workers is not the kind of thing that trends on Twitter or FB. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hassan: Jain tyagis lead spartan lives

Tyagis being served food at Tyagi Nagar set up for them at Shravanabelagola for Mahamastakabhisheka 2018. (Photo:DC)

By Invitation: Back off, bullies! We will not suffer in silence

Ragging, or bullying, is the act of intimidating, belittling and humiliating another person.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham