OPS launches signature campaign to convert Jaya's house into memorial

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam on Saturday launched a signature campaign for converting late Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence here into a memorial.

Aiming to garner public support on the matter, the Chief Minister, flanked by some AIADMK MPs and former Ministers made the first signature to this effect at his Greenways Road residence.

Amid thunderous applause and slogan shouting, he also appealed to people to carry forward the signature campaign and endorse it in large numbers to realise the dream of converting the landmark 'Veda Nilayam' Poes Garden residence into a public memorial.

Veda is the name of Jayalalithaa's mother, who was known as Sandhya in the Tamil film world.

Hundreds of people had converged on the Poes Garden residence soon after Jayalalithaa's death in December, wanting to take a glimpse of the house.

Veda Nilayam, where AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala now continues to stay post Jayalalithaa's death, is a sprawling property located at the posh Poes Garden off Cathedral Road.

Though Jayalalithaa's mother had lived there briefly, it was largely occupied by Jayalalithaa along with Sasikala.