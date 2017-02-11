 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is the pick of the Indian bowlers as Virat Kohli-led side is all over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Ban Test, Day 3: India dominant, as 6-down Bangladesh go for tea
 
Akhilesh govt sheltering goons, playing with aspirations of youth: Modi

ANI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
‘Akhilesh Yadav government is playing with the aspirations of youth for its political gains,’ Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Badaun: Launching a scathing attack at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government is playing with aspirations of youth of the state for political gains.

"Akhilesh Yadav government is playing with the aspirations of youth for its political gains. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been sheltering the criminals and goons in the state," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Badaun.

“Akhilesh Yadav says 'kaam bolta hai', (but) even a child knows it is your 'karnaama' (misdeed) which is speaking,” Modi said.

Targeting Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Prime Minister further questioned the 'poor' development in Badaun.

"Badaun is among 100 backward districts. I had heard about Badaun when I was in Gujarat. What is the reason that fruits of development could not be able to reach this land under the regime of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party," the Prime Minister added.

Further cornering the opposition for criticising government's demonetisation move, the Prime minister said that all the political parties came together against him as soon as he took action against corruption.

Training his gun at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister yesterday said that the truth of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be exposed on March 11 when the results of the elections will be declared.

Condemning the incident of imprisoning BJP workers, the Prime Minister had also said that the Samajwadi Party is misusing law for its own benefit.

"Is the government used like this? BJP workers were forcibly imprisoned. Who misuses law for its personal motive?" he said.

