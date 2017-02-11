 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is all over Bangladesh as India are in the driver’s seat in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Ban Test, Day 3: India dominant, as 6-down Bangladesh go for tea
 
Monkey trouble: Kerala woman ends life by consuming acid

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Police said the woman had lost her husband a year ago and used to do odd jobs for a living.
Vellarada: Apparently fed up with constant troubles caused by a pack of monkeys, a 52-year-old widow ended her life by consuming acid at her house in a hilly area here, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Pushpalatha was a daily wage worker and was staying at her small house at a hilly area at vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram district with her son and daughter.

Police said the woman had lost her husband a year ago and used to do odd jobs for a living.

The family used to be constantly troubled by a pack of monkeys, who used to take away the cooked food, destroy household articles and clothes, besides even damaging their agricultural produce.

The monkeys used to gain entry into the house, situated near some rubber trees, after damaging the asbestos roofing. Police said the woman's son had in his statement said that she had taken the extreme step due to the troubles caused by the primates.

The woman's neighbours had shifted from the area due to troubles from the monkeys.

Tags: monkeys, suicide, acid
Location: India, Kerala

