Nation, Current Affairs

I-T detects Rs 120 cr hidden income after raids on K'taka Congress MLA

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Over 3,500 land documents indicating that the MLA and his associates allegedly owned 560 acres were also seized, officials said.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Income Tax department claimed on Saturday to have detected undisclosed income worth Rs 120 crores and seized cash worth Rs 1.10 crores and 10 kgs of gold after it conducted raids on a Congress MLA here earlier this week.

The department had been conducting searches since Thursday on multiple premises related to Hoskote MLA M T B Nagaraj, as part of its investigation into alleged tax evasion charges against him and others.

"The raids conducted in the tax evasion probe case against the Congress MLA resulted in disclosure of unaccounted income exceeding Rs 120 crores. Unexplained cash worth Rs 1.10 crores and 10 kgs gold have also been recovered as part of this action," officials said.

The department found that the undisclosed income was created by way of unaccounted property investment; construction of commercial property, hospital, houses; withdrawal of bogus unsecured loans; and even some cash deposits made on account of renting out convention halls and paying guest accommodation.

Over 3,500 land documents indicating that the Congress lawmaker and his associates allegedly owned 560 acres were also seized, officials said.

The searches were conducted here and in Hoskote, and have now ended.

The taxmen are also probing payments worth Rs 70 crore "received by various independent landlords" connected to the MLA and where no capital gains were paid.

Sources claimed that an instance of claiming exemption of Rs 125 crores related to "running of an SEZ" is also under the scanner of the tax department.

Attempts to get Nagaraj's comments by PTI did not bear fruit.

In a similar instance last month, the department had claimed to have detected undisclosed assets worth over Rs 162 crores and seized Rs 41 lakhs cash, besides over a dozen kg in gold and jewellery after searches were conducted on the premises of Karnataka Minister Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahila Congress president Laxmi R Hebbalkar.

Tags: congress mla, hoskote mla m t b nagaraj, it department, cash seized
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
 

The next iPhone will unlock with your eyes: Report

The upcoming range of iPhone is already said to feature OLED panels from Samsung Display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Late CM Kalikho Pul's widow demands CBI inquiry into his death

Dasanglu Pul, widow of former Arunchal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul (Photo: Twitter)

Bihar exam scam: SIT arrests 'fake topper' Ruby Rai's father

Fake topper, Ruby Rai said she had told her father to ensure she just passes in her exam. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmiri separatist Mirwaiz released from house arrest to visit wife, new born son

Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Photo: HU Naqash/DC)

J&K healthcare suffers as doctors go on long winter holidays

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ahmedabad: 29 NID students held after liquor party raid

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham