Nation, Current Affairs

Challakere: Villagers on edge as Pakistan raises nuke bogey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G MALAGI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 2:45 am IST
Scared that they will become targets of a terror attack, however, there is an air of anxiety in Nayaka-nahatti.
An 8 ft tall compound wall has been built over 20 kms around the DRDO campus, which will also have a watchtower every 2 kms.
 An 8 ft tall compound wall has been built over 20 kms around the DRDO campus, which will also have a watchtower every 2 kms.

Challakere: Villagers of Dodda Ullavarthi in Challakere taluk are mystified by Pakistan's claims that they are living on top of a secret underground nuclear facility where a purported Uranium Enrichment Plant is set to come up.

A cattle hand, watching over his prized Amrit Mahal indigenous cows graze in the Kaval grasslands said local Kannada newspapers had reported what Pakistan said as well as India's response rubbishing the claims as a figment of Pakistan’s imagination. "Our lands have been acquired, but is our water and land, now in danger of contamination? We don’t know. We look at our parched lands. There is no water. What nuclear facility are they going to build here," he said. "There’s nothing going on here,” he said, refusing to share his name.

Scared that they will become targets of a terror attack, however, there is an air of anxiety in Nayaka-nahatti and surrounding villages of Challakere.

“If you feed them (local population) with this kind of information (harmful effects of radiation because of plans to make a Hydrogen bomb), they will certainly protest. We have an enrichment plant near Mysuru, but where is the Hydrogen cloud?” an official asked, confirming plans for establishment of a nuclear enrichment plant near Challakere.

Foreign publications had also reported that  dilapidated buildings on an abandoned sheep farm were renovated to house the Talent Development Centre (TDC) by IISc to train science teachers at all levels, and to accommodate them during a ten-day residential training session.

"But, they also said -wrongly - that hydrogen bomb assembling activities are going on at the campus", said a top source. In fact, contrary to  Pakistan's claims that "India is building a secret nuclear city and had accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," there's much more on the anvil than just a nuke facility.

First off will be an Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) of the DRDO that is nearly ready for inauguration. The test range will become operational on  a few projects in about six months and expand in stages, according to high level sources.

A board indicates the planned BARC facility at ChallakereA board indicates the planned BARC facility at Challakere

An 8 ft tall compound wall has been built over 20 kms around the DRDO campus, which will also have a watchtower every 2 kms. "Once the work is done, the campus will come under the watch of military personnel," sources said, adding  it would take a couple of years for commissioning of either the atomic power plant or the centrifuges, countering the report in Foreign Policy magazine that the facility would be ready by 2017.

The same goes for the modern test facility being built by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles (UCAV) project and other advanced programmes in aerospace and missile technology. A couple of hangars are almost ready, as also the runway, which has been designed to cater to fighter jets or large transport aircraft. Among those likely to be inaugurated next year is the Climate Research Centre of IISc, and funded by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), says an official source.

The Indian Army, too, would commence work on its Commando Training Centre (CTC), on a couple of hundred acres allotted to in this 8000 acre campus. With many key facilities coming up at Challakere, the government will ensure foolproof protection by armed commandos, said sources in the ministry of defence.

Sources said, severe drought  in the district affected the construction work  at the new military-industrial-nuclear complex coming up on the Amrit Mahal Kaval grasslands.

Western media reports in 2015 had claimed that India was building a top- secret nuclear city at Challakere in Karnataka, citing experts as saying it will be the subcontinent's largest military-run complex of nuclear centrifuges, atomic research laboratories, and weapons- and aircraft-testing facilities when it's completed and that the aim is to expand the government's nuclear research, to produce fuel for India's nuclear reactors, and to help power the country's fleet of new submarines, and give India an extra stockpile of enriched uranium fuel that could be used in new hydrogen bombs, or thermonuclear weapons.

In fact, the only buildings being put up here currently are houses for  engineers and scientists  at the campus of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) near Dodda Ullavarthi in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district.

Tags: villagers, nuclear
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BSF jawan who posted video, under scanner for Pakistani 'Facebook friends'

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

74 bull tamers injured, 23 hospitalised during Jallikattu in Madurai

The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena for Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai. (Photo: K Manikandan/File)

Govt to take 'harsh punitive' action against shell companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata blames demonetisation for drop in WB's revenue earnings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assembly in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Cong leader Tytler says no to lie detector test in anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham