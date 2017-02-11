Bouncers deployed at O Panneerselvam's residence

Chennai: A team of bouncers from a private security agency was deployed at the house of caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday to provide an inner security cover to him and the senior leaders of his team.

The deployment of private security personnel happened a day after Dr M.Sudhakar, deputy commissioner of the Core Cell CID went on leave. The Core Cell CID team is responsible for chief minister’s security and is also supposed to provide security for his private and official visits.

Sources said that number of Core cell team members deployed at Panneerselvam’ s house on Greenways Road had decreased drastically in the last couple of days.

However, a platoon of police personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) has been deployed outside his house. “The police can give security for the chief minister, but not for other AIADMK leaders who reach his house to extend support. A lot of people are allowed to visit his house. May be that is why they decided employ private security personnel,” a senior official noted.

A party source, however, said that the bouncers deployed in the morning were removed by Friday evening.