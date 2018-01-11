search on deccanchronicle.com
Transgenders in Kerala appeal to government for action against police atrocities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2018, 7:25 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 7:38 am IST
They alleged that though the Human Rights Commission and other agencies take suo motu cases on their behalf, the cases were not pursued.
KOZHIKODE: The transgenders in the state have  appealed to the government to take steps to end the harassment faced by them, especially from the police. They alleged that though the Human Rights Commission and other agencies take suo motu cases on their behalf,  the cases were not pursued.

Their collective, Sexual and Gender Minority Federation of Kerala (SGMFK), is planning to hold a hunger strike in front of the secretariat seeking justice.  “In most of the cases, we face  humiliation and assault from the police. Even if we approach them to file a complaint, they do not consider us as human beings. If questioned, fake charges like pickpocketing are slapped on us,” said SGMFK treasurer Devu Shaji.

 

The investigation and chargesheeting are also delayed, said Shaji, quoting the recent incident at Kozhikode. “A woman IPS officer is supervising the investigation, but there is  no progress in the case. Where should we go for justice?” asked  Shaji.

Another transgender, Plinku Sangeeth from Panampilly Nagar, listed the atrocities they faced from 2016 onward on Facebook. “Transpeople have more visibility in cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, and the atrocities are also more in these cities,” said  Plinku, a performer with a dance troupe in Kochi.

