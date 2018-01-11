search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu techies in US bet big on crypto currency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Many students and people with average salary take up crypto currency trading seriously.
There are about 1,200 different crypto currencies.
 There are about 1,200 different crypto currencies.

Hyderabad: To make quick money, Telugu techies in the US are actively engaged in trading crypto currencies. Most of them are investing in them because they do not want to miss the bus. It has become an addiction wherein people log on to the coin app as much as they do on Instagram and Facebook. 

Some techies are testing the water by pumping in $1,000 as an initial bid. Mr Ratnakar Reddy from Florida, said, “I purchased a Bitcoin when it was around $15. I invested around $1,000. The value went up to $19,980 at its peak, but currently it is between $13,000 and $15,000. I am planning to withdraw it soon.” 

 

People earned huge money initially with different kinds of coins. “There are about 1,200 different crypto currencies. People buy a Bitcoin first in dollars and then using it they purchase other coins. Since boundaries do not matter, it can be sent to any person any where across the world. Nobody can know if the transaction is cross-country, as only the wallet ID is required. Furthermore, since the remittance time is less, more people are exchanging bit coins. However, bit coin rate differs from country to country,” said Mr Hesham Rehman of Bitxoxo, a Telangana-based  start-up.

While everyone is appreciating the underlying technology of block chain, with so many coins coming, it is more of a hit or miss. Telugu people in the US are just forming groups to understand the intricacies. Meanwhile, experts from the US are closely looking at the new addiction and have are cautioned people about the risk of volatility of the market. Mr Ravi Kuchipudi of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said, “There is a chance of losing, just like people do when they are going to casino. People who want to make money one way or other are trying their luck but most of the time they tend to lose. More than trading it is the fear of missing out. Because of which everyone is trying their luck”. 

Many Telugu students and many people with average salary are taking the crypto currency trading seriously. Experts advised that students should not dream of clearing their loans by investing in Bitcoins as there is a huge risk.  Mr.Kuchipudi said, “It is not at all advisable for college students to invest money. For couple of days they might gain but there is greater probability of losing it.”

Some NRIs have already lost money. Mr. P Chandrashekar who works in Tampa said, “People are making good money. But I am in losses, because I invested when it was high. I lost about 5 per cent of what I invested but it keeps changing.” On the other hand, some techies are investing less money in cheaper coins, so that once they grow, they can get more profits. 

Tags: crypto currency, bitcoin
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Bitcoin: The crypto currency and things to know about it
Must know: Top rated Cryptocurrencies to Invest In


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New treatment for cancer: Immunotherapy with dendritic cells, now in India

In India LDG India has initiated this medical facility in collaboration with the renowned Germany based laboratory “Dr. Gansuage”. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Frozen embryos as likely to result in successful pregnancies as fresh ones says study

The results may help in making frozen embryos the main option for IVF treatments in years to come (Photo: AFP)
 

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo campaign, defends men's right to 'seduce'

Deneuve denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig), in a letter. (Photo: AP)
 

After death threat to Salman, armed men reach Race 3 sets; here’s what happened next

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' recently entered Rs 300-crore club.
 

Transgender woman to feature on German Playboy cover for first time

Her cover has already proven very popular on Instagram, gaining almost 10,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook/ Giuliana Farfalla)
 

Two new dogs added to American Kennel Club

Nederlandse kooikerhondje, Escher, right, and Rhett are shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prayer routine won’t promote secularism in schools: Experts

Educational institutions are meant for all communities and all religions and these prayers do not promote secularism.

Agriculture holiday-hit to get compensation

About 1,500 acres will be utilised to provide parking space and another 1,500 acres to constru-ct temporary toilets and provide other facilities.

TSRTC to run specials for biennial event

A total of 3,700 buses were in 2016.

Dip in HMDA rent collection, role of officials suspected

The HMDA has leased out a total of 235 shops and the average price fixed for each unit is Rs 34 per sqft.

Warangal: Medaram comes to life ahead of Saralamma Jatara

Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Sammakka and Saralamma ahead of biennial Jatara at Medaram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham