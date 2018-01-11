search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KT Rama Rao requests Sushma Swaraj to post Telugus in Gulf embassies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 2:55 am IST
The state government also sought assistance from the Centre for people stuck abroad and their legal and health issues.
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao requested external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to post at least four Telugu-speaking officers in every embassy in the seven Gulf countries. If needed, the state government could send officers on special duty.

Speaking after meeting Ms Swaraj, Mr Rao said, “Land will be allocated for the Videsh Bhavan that is proposed to be built in Hyderabad. Ms Swaraj will be coming to lay the foundation stone.”

 

Apart from proposing changes to existing policies, Mr Rao said, “Some crucial decisions have been made, which is welcomed by the TS government. One of these is to take action against any person who returns to a country and gets stuck twice, from where he/she was originally rescued by the Centre or state governments. Passports of such persons may be cancelled for five years.”

The state government also sought assistance from the Centre for people stuck abroad and their legal and health issues.

Ms Swaraj praised the state for being in the forefront in passport verification and in transporting immigrants back home. 

Mr Rao said, “Telan-gana is the first state where the digital verification programme e-sanad was started.  We informed the minister that we will be the forefront in executing the programme.”

Tags: minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New treatment for cancer: Immunotherapy with dendritic cells, now in India

In India LDG India has initiated this medical facility in collaboration with the renowned Germany based laboratory “Dr. Gansuage”. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Frozen embryos as likely to result in successful pregnancies as fresh ones says study

The results may help in making frozen embryos the main option for IVF treatments in years to come (Photo: AFP)
 

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo campaign, defends men's right to 'seduce'

Deneuve denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig), in a letter. (Photo: AP)
 

After death threat to Salman, armed men reach Race 3 sets; here’s what happened next

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' recently entered Rs 300-crore club.
 

Transgender woman to feature on German Playboy cover for first time

Her cover has already proven very popular on Instagram, gaining almost 10,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook/ Giuliana Farfalla)
 

Two new dogs added to American Kennel Club

Nederlandse kooikerhondje, Escher, right, and Rhett are shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prayer routine won’t promote secularism in schools: Experts

Educational institutions are meant for all communities and all religions and these prayers do not promote secularism.

Agriculture holiday-hit to get compensation

About 1,500 acres will be utilised to provide parking space and another 1,500 acres to constru-ct temporary toilets and provide other facilities.

TSRTC to run specials for biennial event

A total of 3,700 buses were in 2016.

Dip in HMDA rent collection, role of officials suspected

The HMDA has leased out a total of 235 shops and the average price fixed for each unit is Rs 34 per sqft.

Warangal: Medaram comes to life ahead of Saralamma Jatara

Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Sammakka and Saralamma ahead of biennial Jatara at Medaram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham