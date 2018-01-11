search on deccanchronicle.com
Kashmiri militant deaths not celebratory, they're brothers, martyrs: PDP MLA

Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Mir also said Kashmir issue is a political issue and should be resolved politically.
Mir, who represents Wachi constituency, said Centre's Interlocutor for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma should talk to everyone in the state including, Hurriyat and militants. (Photo: ANI)
Jammu: Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir on Thursday described Kashmiri militants killed by Indian security forces as martyrs and added that their deaths should not be celebrated.

"Militants who are from Kashmir and get killed are martyrs, they are our brothers, and some of them are minors who don't even know what they are doing," Mir told media in Jammu.

 

"We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathise with parents of jawans and with parents of militants as well," he added.

Mir, who represents Wachi constituency, said Centre's Interlocutor for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma should talk to everyone in the state including, Hurriyat and militants.

He said the Kashmir issue is a political issue and should be resolved politically.

On Wednesday, Mir had described militants from Kashmir as his brothers and called for talks with the Hurriyat, militants and other stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently.

