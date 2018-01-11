search on deccanchronicle.com
Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son scores 88 per cent in class 12 exam

Published Jan 11, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 4:42 pm IST
Galib had scored 95 per cent marks in the Class 10 examinations and secured 'A1' grade in all five subjects.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the 17-year-old on social media, and friends and family visited his house in Sopore town of Baramulla district. (Photo: Instagram | Galib Guru)
Srinagar: Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son Galib Guru has passed the higher secondary school examination with a distinction. Afzal Guru was executed in 2013 for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack. His son secured 88 per cent in the examination, the results for which were announced on Thursday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) officials, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the examination held in November last. While the overall pass percentage stood at 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent), they said.

He had scored 95 per cent marks in the Class 10 examinations and secured 'A1' grade in all five subjects. Congratulatory messages poured in for the 17-year-old on social media, and friends and family visited his house in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

"A big shout-out to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going'. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!," Sarah Hayat, spokesperson of opposition National Conference, said in a tweet.

