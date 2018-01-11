search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Pak held NSA-level talks, 'cross-border terror' was prime focus: MEA

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
'India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together,' says MEA.
The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Pakistani counterpart Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua (retd) last month in Thailand, noting that "talks on terror" can go ahead.

Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters that the focus of the "operational-level talks" was "cross-border terror" and ways to ensure the elimination of terrorism from the region.

 

"India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together. However, there are other dialogue mechanisms like at the DGMO level or between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers," Kumar said.

"Similarly, the NSA-level engagement is part of operational-level talks. We have said terror and talks cannot go together, but talks on terror can definitely go ahead," Kumar added.

The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago.

Tags: ajit doval, raveesh kumar, lt gen nasser khan janjua, india-pak ties, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists reportedly give TB vaccine that killed monkeys to 1,400 babies

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Queen's bra-fitter is stripped of royal title

Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PTI)
 

Prince William reveals Prince Harry hasn't asked him to be best man yet

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo: AFP)
 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Working to ensure 'leading power' India's membership in NSG: US envoy

In his first policy speech since taking over as ambassador, Juster laid out the Trump administration's agenda for India and emphasised that the US will not tolerate 'cross-border terrorism' or terror safe havens. (Photo: ANI)

2 friends who helped Muslim man 'forcibly convert' Kerala woman held

Fayaz and Siyad, both natives of North Paravur near Kochi, were arrested on Wednesday following investigations based on a complaint by the 25-year-old woman, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia and brought home last year by her family. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Chandigarh stalking: After 5 months of captivity HC grants bail to Vikas Barala

Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested in August, 2017. (Photo: File)

Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son scores 88 per cent in class 12 exam

Congratulatory messages poured in for the 17-year-old on social media, and friends and family visited his house in Sopore town of Baramulla district. (Photo: Instagram | Galib Guru)

Untested, will oppose 'tooth and nail': petitioners on Aadhaar Virtual ID

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number mapped to a person's Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018. (Phtoto: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham