Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government to ‘reclaim’ national, state highways

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 11, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 2:13 am IST
National Highways, State Highways in cities to be denotified to avoid shifting bars.
Officials say that the state government can de-notify state highways within cities and towns in the state.
Hyderabad: The TS government plans to ask the Centre to de-notify stretches of National Highways that pass through cities and towns in the state. It is also considering de-notifying stretches of state highways that pass through towns and cities in the state.

Officials say that the state government can de-notify state highways within cities and towns in the state. For National highways, the Centre has to de-notify such roads on the request of the state government.

By doing so, the TS government hopes to fulfil the directive of the Supreme Court to shift bars and liquor shops now within 500 metres of highways.

These stretches, though officially National and state highways, have become part of the cities or towns over the years, while ring roads or bypass roads have been constructed to divert highway traffic from entering densely populated areas.

Earlier, vehicles using National or state highways had to pass through cities and towns on their journey, but over time, ring roads or bypass roads have been constructed around almost all important cities and towns.

Once highways, these roads have turned into city or town roads. A senior officer said that once the state government’s plans to get the National and state highways within city and town limits turn a reality, the Supreme Court order on shifting of bars and liquor shops will not be binding on such roads, as they will be treated as local roads. There are 2,300 liquor shops and 900 bars in the state.

At present more than 1,000 bars and liquor shops are located within 500 meters of National and state highways across the state. Sources said after de-notification of National and state highways in the limits of cities and towns, the state government is likely to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on its orders to shift bars and liquor shops within 500 meters of such highways.  

Meanwhile, the state government has issued orders to excise superintendents in the districts to issue notices to bars and liquor shops that are located within 500 metres of National and state highways. Accordingly, excise superintendents have begun issuing notices to bars and liquor shops to shift.

Tags: national highways, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

