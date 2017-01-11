Supreme Court pulls up Centre for seeking adjournments in every case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for seeking adjournments in every case and warned that costs will be imposed.

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices N.V. Ramana and D.Y. Chandrachud was upset that in the first six cases taken up in the morning, Centre’s law officer including the Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi wanted short adjournments citing one reason or the other.

During the course of hearing of the PIL relating to release of funds to NGOs, the CJI told Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta “your government is very slow. You are seeking adjournments in every case. We cannot allow this. Don’t push us to impose costs.”