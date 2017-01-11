Nation, Current Affairs

Pongal back on holiday list in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2017, 6:02 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 6:13 am IST
A move that doused a major controversy brewing after reports emerged a day earlier that the festival was placed under restricted holiday category.
Representative picture of women offering pongala.
 Representative picture of women offering pongala.

Chennai: Pongal was back on the compulsory list of holidays for Central Government employees in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, a move that doused a major controversy brewing after reports emerged a day earlier that the festival was placed under restricted holiday category.

The row erupted after a mistake by the state committee of the Central Government Employees Union here, which had removed Pongal from the list of three compulsory holidays on restricted list for state since the festival falls on a second Saturday.

After the “unnececsary row”, the festival was placed back on the compulsory list of holidays, sources said. Without understanding the issue, political leaders, including the Chief Minister, cried hoarse about Pongal being made a restricted holiday even seeing it as a design by the BJP-led Union Government to “insult” Tamils.

Tags: pongal festival, central government employees
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan and numerous other stars were seen arriving at the nomination bash of an awards show. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Sonakshi, other stars come out in style for event
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving for two prayer meets organised for veteran actor Om Puri who passed away recently. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya, other stars attend prayer meets for Om Puri
Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and several other stars were spotted for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Football, bash, travel, rehearsals, promotions keep Bollywood stars busy
Iulia Vantur, Esha Gupta and Esha Gupta were seen on the sidelines of their dance performances for a television show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Urvashi, Esha gear up for their dance performances
Numerous international celebrities came out in their stylish best at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Priyanka and other stars dazzle at the Golden Globe Awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
 

Arrest warrant issued against Wasim Akram

The left-arm fast bowler had lodged a complaint with Bahadrabad police, after which a case was registered against a suspect. (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump named Meryl Streep among his favourite actresses in 2015!

The three-time Oscar winner took swipes at Trump's divisive rhetoric without naming him as she cautioned against powerful people using their position to
 

George Clooney, Barbra Streisand blast Trump for calling Meryl Streep ‘overrated’

George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Donald Trump.
 

After Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra says MS Dhoni will always be the captain

Nehra said Dhoni loves his job as a cricketer and is never perturbed by the pressure of statistics or records. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru: Doc-cop proves worth in blood

Mysuru top cop, Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao

BJP divided house even before polls: Gundu Rao

Congress party workers protest against demonetisation at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Walk into a club in dhoti, jubba!

CM Siddaramaiah arrives for the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday

KSE volte-face: Why back BSY for Karnataka CM?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and KPCC president Dr G. Parameshwar at Karnataka Savita Samaja convention in the city

Your negligence is bursting its banks, BBMP!

We are keenly waiting and watching the developments. Obviously the move by the High Court is a good one, but we are waiting to see if any concrete action will be taken, says A member of Whitefield Rising
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham