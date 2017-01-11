Nation, Current Affairs

Over 4,000 terrorists, missing people of J&K in PoK: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
The rehabilitation policy of 2010 recognises four routes for the return of former militants, said Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Over 4,000 terrorists and missing people of Jammu and Kashmir are still in Pakistan and PoK, the state government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "4,088 missing people (of J&K) and terrorists are still in Pakistan and PoK."

In reply to the query about the number of militants who have returned to the state from Pak-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan along with their families, she said as per the details furnished by CID, 337 ex-militants along with 864 family members have returned via Nepal route and Bangladesh since 2010.

The rehabilitation policy of 2010 recognises four routes for the return of former militants, said Mehbooba, who holds charge of Home Ministry.

The routes are JCP Wagah Atari, Salamander, Chakan Da Bagh crossing on the Line of Control and through Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, she said.

Since the inception of this policy, no youth has been able to return via approved routes, she added.

Since these youths have not returned via the approved routes they are not entitled to any benefit available under the 2010 policy, the Chief Minister said.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, terrorists, missing people
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 to get stainless steel back: Report

Apple iPhone
 

'Teary eyed' Ambati Rayudu pays emotional tribute to MS Dhoni

“Best part about Dhoni is that he keeps things simple. No panic. He helps youngsters and people like me to build our cricket,” said an emotional Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni after the conclusion of the first warm-up game between India A and England. (Photo: AP)
 

Exclusive! SRK to feature in pivotal cameo alongside Salman in Tubelight

Tubelight is set to release on June 25, this year.
 

Teenagers want better sex education to stay safe from paedophiles online

Majority of teens said they were clueless about sources to find information on sex (Photo: AFP)
 

'Fan' Twinkle clicks brand new neighbour Gurmeet Ram Rahim's picture secretly

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar have a new neighbour.
 

How to add touchscreen to your MacBook Air

AirBar— a device that says to add the ‘touch without a touchscreen.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vacancies of judges affecting Supreme Court's efficiency: CJI Khehar

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar.

RBI does not decide anything anymore, Narendra Modi does: Amartya Sen

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

Pass ordinance to conduct Jallikattu in TN, Sasikala urges Narendra Modi

Jallikkattu is a traditional sporting event of the state, held coinciding with the harvest festival of Pongal. (Photo: PTI)

Mysuru: Doc-cop proves worth in blood

Mysuru top cop, Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao

BJP divided house even before polls: Gundu Rao

Congress party workers protest against demonetisation at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham