Over 4,000 terrorists, missing people of J&K in PoK: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Over 4,000 terrorists and missing people of Jammu and Kashmir are still in Pakistan and PoK, the state government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "4,088 missing people (of J&K) and terrorists are still in Pakistan and PoK."

In reply to the query about the number of militants who have returned to the state from Pak-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan along with their families, she said as per the details furnished by CID, 337 ex-militants along with 864 family members have returned via Nepal route and Bangladesh since 2010.

The rehabilitation policy of 2010 recognises four routes for the return of former militants, said Mehbooba, who holds charge of Home Ministry.

The routes are JCP Wagah Atari, Salamander, Chakan Da Bagh crossing on the Line of Control and through Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, she said.

Since the inception of this policy, no youth has been able to return via approved routes, she added.

Since these youths have not returned via the approved routes they are not entitled to any benefit available under the 2010 policy, the Chief Minister said.