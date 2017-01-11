Nation, Current Affairs

Modi weakened RBI, ‘acche din’ only when Congress comes to power: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 11, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Rahul attacked Narendra Modi over demonetisation and questioned him over the Indian economy.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of weakening institutions like the Reserve Bank on India (RBI).

“BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi have weakened institutions like RBI. People of country are wondering when are 'Acche din going to come'. I'll tell them it will come when Congress comes to power again,” said Rahul Gandhi addressing the Congress National Convention in the national capital.

He continued his attack on the PM and said “Today I read in newspaper that PM said he will transform India. But PM needs to ask himself why suddenly auto sales have fallen.”

Quoting figures, Rahul said automobiles sale has dropped by 60% in the country. "We have gone back 16 years, the backbone of India's economy has been broken" he added.

Rahul has just returned from a week-long foreign vacation, for which he was criticised as five states are going to the polls.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rbi, demonetisation

