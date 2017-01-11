Nation, Current Affairs

KCR electrifies power grid work, ask officials to complete on war footing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Once the 765 KV double circuit line of 4,500 MW capacity is completed, Telangana will able to get power from Chhattisgarh.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials of the Power Grid Corporation to complete the installation of power lines connecting southern states with the North-East-West Grid on a war footing.

Once connection is established, it will be possible to coordinate power demand and supply across the country. On Tuesday, PGCIL chairman I.S. Jha, southern region executive director Sekhar and TS Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao met Mr Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

In this context, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to complete installation of the power lines between Wardha (Maharashtra) and Dichpally (Nizamabad district) to get power supply from the Chhattisgarh to Telangana state.

The PGCIL officials told the Chief Minister that they would be completing the line by March. Once the 765 KV double circuit line of 4,500 MW capacity is completed, Telangana state will be able to get power from Chhattisgarh.

Mr Rao also wanted works on Warangal-Varora (Maharashtra) power line be taken up immediately. Once the two lines — Wardha-Dichpally and Warangal-arora — are completed, power can be received and supplied between the Southern Grid and North-East-West Grid.

Tags: north-east-west grid, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

