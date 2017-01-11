Ishrat Jahan's mother told to pay for security cover

Mumbai: The mother of alleged LeT member Ishrat Jahan (19), who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Gujarat in 2004, has been asked to pay Rs 1,723 per day for the 24x7 security cover that has been given to her family by the state government. However, Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Shaikh, claims that the family is unable to foot the bill as their monthly income is only Rs 12,000.

The protection committee that provides security to people facing threats in Thane district has decided to charge people who have been provided police security cover. Ms Shaikh’s family’s sole breadwinner is her son, who is employed in a private firm.

“Yes, we have received notice from the local police station on January 3 saying that if we want our police security cover provided by the government to be continued, we need to pay Rs 1,723 per day,” Ms Shaikh confirmed.

“I have given my reply to the Mumbai police informing them that though we need security cover, we cannot afford to pay for it due to our poor financial condition,” she added.