India is sixth largest industrial hub, says Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

GANDHINAGAR: India is today the sixth largest manufacturing nation in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

“Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had, and the government is strongly committed to continue with the economic reforms,” he said while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The PM also told the delegates that India today was among the top 10 nations in FDI inflows. India’s strength, he said, lay in three Ds. “Demography, democracy and demand are India’s strengths. We are also on the threshold of becoming the world’s most digitised economy,” Mr Modi said in a reference also to his current drive to turn India into a digital-transactions-driven economy.

Mr Modi said his government had also evolved a culture of healthy competitions among the states, that “are being rated on the parameters of Good Governance... We have liberalised our FDI regime in many sectors.”