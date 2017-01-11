Nation, Current Affairs

Consider installing CCTV cameras in liquor shops: Madras HC

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2017
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
The PIL alleged that liquor was sold in several liquor shops even to minors against the law.
Several bars are not hygienic and only a CCTV-based supervision could hold persons responsible for maintaining hygiene in those places, court said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Several bars are not hygienic and only a CCTV-based supervision could hold persons responsible for maintaining hygiene in those places, court said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to consider a plea seeking installation of CCTV cameras in liquor shops and bars so as to prevent any illegal activity.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar gave the direction on a PIL by K Balu, President, Advocates Forum for Social Justice.

He alleged that liquor was sold in several liquor shops even to minors against the law.

Such a serious violation goes totally unnoticed because there was no monitoring mechanism, he said seeking installation of internet-linked CCTV cameras.

Several bars are not hygienic, he said, adding that only a CCTV-based supervision could hold persons responsible for maintaining hygiene in those places.

Some people park their vehicles outside the bars and start driving immediately after having drinks, he said, adding that such drunken driving too could be curbed only if CCTV is installed.

Balu said easy availability of liquor even to minors had been the cause of various criminal offences across Tamil Nadu.

