Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu promises Krishna water for Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Though Andhra Pradesh is staring at water crisis, Krishna water will continue to be released to Tamil Nadu to quench the thirst of Chennaiittes, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

In a brief chat with DC, Mr Naidu, who was in the city for a few hours, said his state has “its own limitations” but nevertheless water to Chennai would continue to be released without affecting supply to Andhra Pradesh.

“I got the letter of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (O. Panneerselvam). I have ordered release of water in the next two days. We have our own limitations. There is a water crisis in Andhra Pradesh as well, but we will do whatever we can,” Mr Naidu said.

“We will give whatever (quantum of water) that is possible,” Mr Naidu said.

However, he refused to specify the quantum of water to be released by the AP Government.