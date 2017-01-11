Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu promises Krishna water for Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 11, 2017, 6:04 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 6:13 am IST
“We will give whatever (quantum of water) that is possible,” Mr Naidu said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chennai: Though Andhra Pradesh is staring at water crisis, Krishna water will continue to be released to Tamil Nadu to quench the thirst of Chennaiittes, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

In a brief chat with DC, Mr Naidu, who was in the city for a few hours, said his state has “its own limitations” but nevertheless water to Chennai would continue to be released without affecting supply to Andhra Pradesh.

“I got the letter of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (O. Panneerselvam). I have ordered release of water in the next two days. We have our own limitations. There is a water crisis in Andhra Pradesh as well, but we will do whatever we can,” Mr Naidu said.

“We will give whatever (quantum of water) that is possible,” Mr Naidu said.
However, he refused to specify the quantum of water to be released by the AP Government.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, krishna water
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shiv Sena sends threat letter to distributor against screening SRK's Raaes

The film, apart from having Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
 

Arrest warrant issued against Wasim Akram

The left-arm fast bowler had lodged a complaint with Bahadrabad police, after which a case was registered against a suspect. (Photo: PTI)
 

Trump named Meryl Streep among his favourite actresses in 2015!

The three-time Oscar winner took swipes at Trump's divisive rhetoric without naming him as she cautioned against powerful people using their position to
 

George Clooney, Barbra Streisand blast Trump for calling Meryl Streep ‘overrated’

George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Donald Trump.
 

After Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra says MS Dhoni will always be the captain

Nehra said Dhoni loves his job as a cricketer and is never perturbed by the pressure of statistics or records. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp message about Paytm to stop working from January 15 is a hoax

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) is 51 per cent owned by Vijay Shekhar Sharma and 49 per cent ownership is with One97 Communications Ltd.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru: Doc-cop proves worth in blood

Mysuru top cop, Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao

BJP divided house even before polls: Gundu Rao

Congress party workers protest against demonetisation at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Walk into a club in dhoti, jubba!

CM Siddaramaiah arrives for the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday

KSE volte-face: Why back BSY for Karnataka CM?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and KPCC president Dr G. Parameshwar at Karnataka Savita Samaja convention in the city

Your negligence is bursting its banks, BBMP!

We are keenly waiting and watching the developments. Obviously the move by the High Court is a good one, but we are waiting to see if any concrete action will be taken, says A member of Whitefield Rising
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham