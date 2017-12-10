Telangana: People make beeline for Aadhaar linking bank with Aadhaar

Hyderabad: As the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is fast approaching, more people are lining up to do the needful. However, banks in Hyderabad are witnessing normal rush. The deadline is December 31, 2017. T. Venkat Ramaiah, general secretary of the Bank Employees’ Federation of India for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “Unlike the demonetisation drive, there is just usual rush. Since this activity is being done for almost a year now, we are able to cater to the needs of the people. People are aware that they need to link their accounts, so th-ey are voluntarily coming over”.

While the rush will increase as the deadline approaches, banks are setting up separate counters for Aadhaar linking and updates. Banks are also in talks with the government to act as Aadhaar updating agencies. About 10 per cent of bank branches will have an exclusive Aadhaar counter to cater to the needs of the people. These counters will be available for both customers and non-customers of the bank. Some banks are outsourcing the Aadhaar linking section.

V.V.S.R. Sarma, general secretary of the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), said, “Due to Aadhaar updating and shortage of manpower, customer service is being affected. But some banks are outsourcing these activities to reduce the burden on employees.” However, experts said that the deadline will be extended. Banks are even offering various options of linking Aadhaar by SMS, ATM and online banking.