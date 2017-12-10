search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM assures fishermen all help; announces Rs 10 lakh to families

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 1:04 am IST
The fishermen's representatives said Mr. Palaniswami had assured them of all possible help for the families affected by the cyclone. 
TN Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami
 TN Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has assured all help to the fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi. He also responded positively to their demands when a delegation of fishermen from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thoothukudi called on him at his residence and submitted a charter of seven demands, which among other things sought help for the Kanyakumari district fishermen adversely affected by the cyclone.

The fishermen's representatives said Mr. Palaniswami had assured them of all possible help for the families affected by the cyclone. 

 

The CM announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 2 fishermen who died during Cyclone Ochki. In his condolence statement, the CM said that the body of one of the deceased fishermen, Sabinan, was found in Lakshadweep islands. Sabinan, hailing from Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district, had died while fishing in the sea after Cyclone Ockhi struck Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts, he added. He also expressed condolence for the death of another fisherman, Judu.

Explaining the steps that have been taken by the State government to trace the missing fishermen, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said, "Fishermen of Kanyakumari district are mostly engaged in deep-sea fishing and there is no record of who goes on deep sea fishing trips. Despite this, the government has made all efforts to ascertain who had all gone for deep sea fishing when Cyclone Ockhi hit the coast." About 11 IAS officers have been deputed to different States to help trace the fishermen, he added.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, cyclone ockhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
 

IMDb Top stars of Indian cinema 2017: 3 Khans and Baahubali stars dominate

While Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have had a massive fan following since years, the rise of Baahubali stars' popularity is great to see.
 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rural art to greet Telugu meet guests

An artist works on a paiting on one of the landmark sites in the city on Saturday, that are being readied for the upcoming World Telugu Conference.

Puri-like temple in Hyderabad’s General Bazaar

An outer view of the sanctum sanctorum that houses the idols. (Photo: DC)

China trying to meddle into India’s northeast insurgency issue: security sources

Security sources said that India had shared specific intelligence inputs on activities of northeast insurgent leaders in Yunnan province of China but it failed to take any action as yet. (Photo: File/Representational)

C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after colleague opens fire

Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Cong's claim of EVM tampering through bluetooth in Gujarat baseless: EC

Earlier, as voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was underway, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complained of possible EVM tampering at three polling booths in a Muslim-dominated area of Porbandar, a seat he is contesting. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham