Tamil Nadu CM assures fishermen all help; announces Rs 10 lakh to families

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has assured all help to the fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi. He also responded positively to their demands when a delegation of fishermen from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thoothukudi called on him at his residence and submitted a charter of seven demands, which among other things sought help for the Kanyakumari district fishermen adversely affected by the cyclone.

The fishermen's representatives said Mr. Palaniswami had assured them of all possible help for the families affected by the cyclone.

The CM announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 2 fishermen who died during Cyclone Ochki. In his condolence statement, the CM said that the body of one of the deceased fishermen, Sabinan, was found in Lakshadweep islands. Sabinan, hailing from Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district, had died while fishing in the sea after Cyclone Ockhi struck Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts, he added. He also expressed condolence for the death of another fisherman, Judu.

Explaining the steps that have been taken by the State government to trace the missing fishermen, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said, "Fishermen of Kanyakumari district are mostly engaged in deep-sea fishing and there is no record of who goes on deep sea fishing trips. Despite this, the government has made all efforts to ascertain who had all gone for deep sea fishing when Cyclone Ockhi hit the coast." About 11 IAS officers have been deputed to different States to help trace the fishermen, he added.