Railway minister Piyush Goyal makes surprise visit to Churchgate

MUMBAI: Braving the winter chill and smog, union railway minister Piyush Goyal made a surprise visit at Churchgate station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in the wee hours of Saturday. Dressed in a casual red T-shirt and beige trousers, Mr Goyal sauntered inside Churchgate station minus his security convoy. He caught several nightshift Western Railway staffers and security personnel off guard.

He questioned them about the alarming number of homeless people sleeping inside and outside the railway station. After speaking to few WR staffers, Mr Goyal, who is actually recuperating from a kidney stone treatment headed to CSMT in his car. The number of homeless taking refuge at Central Railway’s CSMT baffled Mr Goyal even further.