PM promised Rs 15L, but he hasn't given even 15 paise: Rahul attacks Modi

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
Earlier in the day, he blamed the Prime Minister for turning black money of all the corrupt people into white.
The Congress Party is eyeing to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. (File photo)
Aravali: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election campaign in Aravali, Gujarat, on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil his promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen.

Attacking Modi over last year's demonetisation move, Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said you will get Rs 15 Lakh in your bank accounts, you did not get even 15 paise."

 

"The money of all thieves in India was turned white by Prime Minister Modi," Gandhi said at Dakor in Gujarat.

"The money that has accumulated in the hands of a few businessmen but when Congress comes to power the money will be used for the benefits of the people in the state," he added.

The first phase of polling took place On Saturday and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent.

The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

The Congress Party is eyeing to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.

