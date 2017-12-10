search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad student shot at in US; family seeks Swaraj's help to visit son

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
His family requests Telangana govt and MEA to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit US.
The family said Mohammed Akbar, doing his masters in computer sciences, was injured when a bullet hit his right cheek on December 6. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Hyderabad: The parents of an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was shot at in Chicago in the United States, have sought External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj's help for an emergency visa to visit their son.

The victim, who has been identified as Mohammad Akbar, has an injury on his cheek. He was injured on December 6 while he was walking towards his car in the parking lot.

 

"While my brother was walking towards his car, a stranger approached and shot him without any reason. Our request is from the Government of Telangana and from the Central Government to take cognisance in this case," elder brother Mohammad Shafi told ANI.

Mohammad Shafi also said that he has also contacted the EAM for an emergency visa to visit the ailing brother.

The Indian student, studying in Chicago, is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the U.S.

"I did speak to the External Affairs Ministry and the PA (Personal Assistant) of Sushma Swaraj is what the person told me and the other staff. They just spoke to me and they didn't make me feel that they are going to expertise it or act upon it right away. They asked me to apply for the visa and they will so what can they do. I also tweeted Sushma Swaraj and yet to get a reply from her," he added.

Meanwhile, the victim's ailing father appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide safety to children living outside India for study or other purposes.

"I want safety for children who are living there. If the government wants development for the country, them they must provide safety for the children who are studying outside to bring betterment for our nation. Such incidents will demean the morale of our children. I appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj to help us and allow my elder son as soon as possible to go the US," victim's father Yusuf said.

The victim had gone to the US for higher studies a few months back.

