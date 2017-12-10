search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lanka have run riot to leave India tottering in the first ODI of the series in Dharamsala. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs SL 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga departs but Lanka in control
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Husband gave me 'triple talaq' for attending Modi's rally, says UP woman

ANI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 4:30 pm IST
Her husband, however, has said he divorced her over her extramarital affair.
Woman alleges her husband gave her triple talaq after she went to attend a rally thanking PM Narendra Modi over his govt's plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Woman alleges her husband gave her triple talaq after she went to attend a rally thanking PM Narendra Modi over his govt's plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bareilly (UP): A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq because she attended a 'Dhanyavad Rally', a rally thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq.

Her husband, however, has said he divorced her over her extramarital affair.

 

"My husband had an affair with his aunt and even had a son with her. He kept telling me he'll give me a divorce. When I came back from rally he said the prime minister can't do anything to harm him and gave me triple talaq. He had beaten me and my child and threw us out of the house," said Fayra, the victim.

"I didn't give her triple talaq. She had an extramarital affair, so I divorced her. Her uncle keeps threatening me. She always wore jeans and things like that. I don't want to keep my wife with me. This has nothing with to do with Modi ji's rally", said Danish, the husband.

The couple reportedly had a love marriage in April 2016.

The rally was organised by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is a social activist and runs an NGO. 

Tags: narendra modi, dhanyavad rally, ban on instant triple talaq, triple talaq
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter roast Rohit Sharma's India as Suranga Lakmal stars in Dharamsala ODI

Suranga Lakmal ripped apart the Indian top order with four wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Doctor outraged over Facebook banning viral photo of woman delivering her own baby

Facebook banned photo of a woman delivering her own baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)
 

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

In-charge of the Centre, Gurmeet Kour says 56 patients left against medical advice and 17 others discharged on request but only 12 cases of relapse were reported since December 2016. (Photo: Representational/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Patients worried about treatment as Delhi govt cancels Max hospital's licence

The incident of falsely declaring a newborn child dead and giving it away to the parents in a packet by the Max Healthcare had earlier created an uproar. (Photo: ANI)

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)

Pak interfering in Guj polls, its army ex-DG wants Ahmed Patel as CM: Modi

Modi had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him 'removed' from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

In-charge of the Centre, Gurmeet Kour says 56 patients left against medical advice and 17 others discharged on request but only 12 cases of relapse were reported since December 2016. (Photo: Representational/ File)

Girl, 6, raped, killed in Haryana; family says daughter violated with stick

The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a post mortem examination, the police said. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham