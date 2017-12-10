Day before 'neech' barb, Aiyar secretly met Pak High Commissioner: Modi

Modi had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him 'removed' from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Palanpur (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said former PM Manmohan Singh, former foreign minister of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commissioner met at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house a day before Aiyar called Modi a "neech aadmi".

"The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason?" the Prime Minister asked while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Palanpur.

Modi also claimed that Pakistan was trying to interfere in Gujarat polls and said that former Pakistan Army Director General wanted Congress leader Ahmed Patel to be the made the Chief Minister.

"Why are people who previously held high posts in military-intelligence establishment of Pak writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM?" Modi asked.

Modi had on Friday accused Aiyar of giving 'supari' (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him "removed" from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.

The Prime Minister's remarks come a day after Aiyar set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a "neech kism ka aadmi".

The Congress suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice for his remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)