98 per cent will get Bhagiratha in 45 days: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 12:48 am IST
The CM complimented the power department for providing uninterrupted and quality power supply to all sectors.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that water from Mission Bhagiratha will reach 98 per cent of the villages in the next 45 days. Mr Rao said work was progressing quickly, and officials must take steps to provide the required water to Mission Bhagiratha from Kaleshwaram and other projects.

The CM complimented the power department for providing uninterrupted and quality power supply to all sectors. “Mission Bhagiratha earned a good name all over the country and other states too want to implement such a programme. They are asking for our help and guidance. If need be, we will send our officers to other states to assist them. Kaleshwaram should supply water to Mission Bhagiratha”, he said during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

 

