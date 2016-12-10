Venkaiah Naidu dares Opposition to expose NDA government

Hitting out AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Pay to Modi’ and ‘demonetisation was foolish’ remarks, Naidu reacted in his usual style of coming with one-liners replete with rhyming words.

Bengaluru: Holding the Congress, TMC and the Left parties responsible for Parliament logjam, Union urban development and poverty alleviation minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday dared the Opposition to come inside (Parliament) and expose the government if they have any evidence. “If you are wise enough, you should come inside (Parliament) and expose. Then we will reply,” he said.

Hitting out AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Pay to Modi’ and ‘demonetisation was foolish’ remarks, Mr Naidu reacted in his usual style of coming with one-liners replete with rhyming words.

He ridiculed Mr Gandhi and Opposition parties. “By making noise outside Parliament, you (opposition parties) are showing contempt for democracy. Your black day on Thursday was black money supporting day. You have every right to make accusations. You crossed all limits by hurling abuses at the Prime Minister. When you said Pay to Modi you are making insinuiations againt the PM’s office which is an institution. I presume he is making such statements based on past experience,” he said. He said the previous UPA did not take any steps to check black money.

Tamil Nadu politics

He said it was not appropriate to talk Tamil Nadu politics at this stage. “It is too early to discuss anything (about an alliance). Just now the last rites of Madam (Jayalalithaa) were performed. Secondly, there is no election now. There is no alignment. There is no realignment also now. Let us wait and see,” he said responding to a question.