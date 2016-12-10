Nation, Current Affairs

Uttam Kumar Reddy demands resignation of KTR over building collapse

Published Dec 10, 2016
He said the government has failed to act despite such incidents repeating in the state.
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the resignation of municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao over the collapse of a multistoried illegal building in Nanakramguda here.

“A multi-crore road scam came to light recently. Several lives were lost in a building collapse in Nanakramguda. Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao should re-sign from his post owing up moral responsibility for the incident,” he said.

He said the government has failed to act despite such incidents repeating in the state.

