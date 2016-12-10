Uttam Kumar Reddy demands resignation of KTR over building collapse

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the resignation of municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao over the collapse of a multistoried illegal building in Nanakramguda here.

“A multi-crore road scam came to light recently. Several lives were lost in a building collapse in Nanakramguda. Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao should re-sign from his post owing up moral responsibility for the incident,” he said.

He said the government has failed to act despite such incidents repeating in the state.