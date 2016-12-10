Nation, Current Affairs

Senior AIADMK leaders ask Sasikala to lead party on ‘path shown by Amma’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 10, 2016, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 5:00 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is considered to be close to Sasikala Natarajan.
V. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 V. Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: “Senior functionaries of AIADMK urge Thirumathi Sasikala to lead the party on the path shown by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,” the official handle of AIADMK tweeted on Saturday, confirming that the former aide of Jayalalithaa may soon become the party’s supremo.

Tweet

The tweet came barely hours after newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam chaired his first cabinet meet in Chennai. He had called on Sasikala at least thrice since Jayalalithaa's demise, leading to speculations that she was calling the shots in the party already.

AIADMK Organisational Secretary C Ponnaiyan had strongly defended Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala, saying there is nothing wrong in its leaders, including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, calling on her as she is a key member.

"The party high command has taken a decision to elect a General Secretary and the election will happen soon," he told reporters.

To a question related to state ministers' recent meetings with Sasikala, he said, "Even if somebody (belonging to the party) met Sasikala Amma, what is wrong in it? Is she not an important member of the party? What you say is wrong."

Asked about reported competition for the post of General Secretary, Ponnaiyan said he had already clarified that such reports are just rumours.

"There is no such thing like competition or problems.... There is nothing like this or that person competing (for the top post)," he said, adding AIADMK was a united party which has been built like a fortress by 'Amma'.

On a query about the role of Sasikala's husband Natarajan and other family members in the party, he said "this is an unnecessary question. The party is led and guarded by over 1.5 crore members."

Tags: sasikala natarajan, aiadmk, amma
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK defends Sasikala, says General Secretary will be elected soon

The political circuit has been rife with speculation that Jaya's close aide Sasikala may formally take over the party reins.
10 Dec 2016 12:48 PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan.

TN CM Panneerselvam, Sasikala pay homage to Jaya at MGR memorial

Panneerselvam held discussions with officials over the arrangements in place for people to comfortably pay homage to Jaya.
09 Dec 2016 9:17 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

Too hot to handle: Meet the beautiful beach bride, Katrina Kaif!

Katrina Kaif
 

Keaton Jennings learnt the art of playing spin from Virat Kohli

Debutant Ketaon Jennings impressed everyone with his temperament and technique in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

US: Sikh gala raises $2.5 lakh for 700 financially strapped Indian students

A Sikh gala in the US has raised USD 250,000 to fund scholarship for financially strapped students in Punjab and neighbouring states. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In fresh raids, Rs 24 crore in new notes seized in Chennai

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

Modi has no solution except giving 'bhashan': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Triple talaq: Sena asks Modi to bring changes in Sharia law

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

All 2,376 stranded tourists evacuated from Andaman Islands

The cyclonic storm 'Vardah', which was lying 250 km west- northwest of Port Blair, was very likely to intensify into a severe cyclone, according to the MeT department. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Illegal telephone exchange case: Maran claims innocence after CBI chargesheets him

Former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham