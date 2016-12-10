Senior AIADMK leaders ask Sasikala to lead party on ‘path shown by Amma’

Chennai: “Senior functionaries of AIADMK urge Thirumathi Sasikala to lead the party on the path shown by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,” the official handle of AIADMK tweeted on Saturday, confirming that the former aide of Jayalalithaa may soon become the party’s supremo.

The tweet came barely hours after newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam chaired his first cabinet meet in Chennai. He had called on Sasikala at least thrice since Jayalalithaa's demise, leading to speculations that she was calling the shots in the party already.

AIADMK Organisational Secretary C Ponnaiyan had strongly defended Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala, saying there is nothing wrong in its leaders, including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, calling on her as she is a key member.

"The party high command has taken a decision to elect a General Secretary and the election will happen soon," he told reporters.

To a question related to state ministers' recent meetings with Sasikala, he said, "Even if somebody (belonging to the party) met Sasikala Amma, what is wrong in it? Is she not an important member of the party? What you say is wrong."

Asked about reported competition for the post of General Secretary, Ponnaiyan said he had already clarified that such reports are just rumours.

"There is no such thing like competition or problems.... There is nothing like this or that person competing (for the top post)," he said, adding AIADMK was a united party which has been built like a fortress by 'Amma'.

On a query about the role of Sasikala's husband Natarajan and other family members in the party, he said "this is an unnecessary question. The party is led and guarded by over 1.5 crore members."