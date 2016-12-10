 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 3: India reach 247/2 at lunch, trail by 153 runs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 100 crore cash raid in Chennai: TTD hoarder took prasad for Jayalalithaa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2016, 10:18 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 10:20 am IST
PWD sand contractor Sekhar Reddy have been linked to certain senior IAS officers and Tamil Nadu ministers.
TTD board member Sekhar Reddy (Right)
 TTD board member Sekhar Reddy (Right)

Chennai: I-T sleuths concluded their searches on eight premises belonging to TTD board member and PWD sand contractor Sekhar Reddy and his associates in Chennai and Vellore on Friday.

The final tally of seized currency notes of Rs 106.5 crore and 127 kg gold worth Rs 38 crore was given as Rs 144.5 crores.

Investigators are trying to extract a statement from Sekhar Reddy. “He is a tough nut to crack. He is claiming all the money and gold belong to him. He is yet to name any politician or bureaucrat,” a senior income-tax official said.

Huge cash seized by the Income Tax department after it conducted searches in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)Huge cash seized by the Income Tax department after it conducted searches in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Sleuths however believe he is the benami of a senior IAS official in the state.

Reddy and his associates have been linked to certain senior IAS officers and Tamil Nadu ministers.

In October, he had reportedly even taken Tirupati prasadam for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Tags: sekhar reddy, it raids, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

The new and old notes seized by the I-T department.

Rs 100 crore in cash, 120 kg gold seized in Income Tax raids in Chennai

The raids were fallout of monitoring of phones and following the trail of Prem, who was trying to change some gold bars.
09 Dec 2016 1:15 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

At the age of 15, Rekha was allegedly molested by actor Biswajeet

Rekha
 

As mark of respect to Jaya, Rajinikanth asks fans not to celebrate his birthday

Rajinikanth, his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya R. Dhanush at late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's funeral.
 

Demonetisation woes: Hopes pinned on Befikre, Dangal

A still from Befikre
 

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
 

Duchess Kate steps out in Princess Diana's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped wearing Princess Diana's favourite tiara. (Photo: AP)
 

In Kolkata, adult film audience refuse to stand up for the national anthem

While some theatres do not have the men power to ensure a smooth implementation of this Supreme Court directive, others feel that in order to get people to stand they will have to seek help from the police.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 rescued, 11 killed in Hyderabad building collapse; owner absconding

Rescue workers work at the site after an under construction building collapsed in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Sonia Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker but Cong insists on PM’s presence

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Photo: Twitter/file)

India, Vietnam sign civil nuclear pact, three other agreements

Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Ng​uyen Thi Kim Ngan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

10 juveniles escape from MP remand home after beating guard

Police are hunting for the boys. (Representational Image)

In Bihar, police to hold 'chai pe charcha' to cut down on crime

The idea was popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign in 2014 (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham