Rs 100 crore cash raid in Chennai: TTD hoarder took prasad for Jayalalithaa

Chennai: I-T sleuths concluded their searches on eight premises belonging to TTD board member and PWD sand contractor Sekhar Reddy and his associates in Chennai and Vellore on Friday.

The final tally of seized currency notes of Rs 106.5 crore and 127 kg gold worth Rs 38 crore was given as Rs 144.5 crores.

Investigators are trying to extract a statement from Sekhar Reddy. “He is a tough nut to crack. He is claiming all the money and gold belong to him. He is yet to name any politician or bureaucrat,” a senior income-tax official said.

Huge cash seized by the Income Tax department after it conducted searches in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Sleuths however believe he is the benami of a senior IAS official in the state.

Reddy and his associates have been linked to certain senior IAS officers and Tamil Nadu ministers.

In October, he had reportedly even taken Tirupati prasadam for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.