Modi attacks Oppn, says ‘not being allowed to speak in Parliament’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 10, 2016, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 1:25 pm IST
'The government has always maintained we are ready to debate on any matter,' Modi said.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Deesa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for disrupting the Parliament constantly and accused it of not allowing him to speak in Lok Sabha.

"The government has always maintained we are ready to debate on any matter. I am not being allowed to speak in Lok Sabha so I am speaking in the Jan Sabha," Modi said while addressing a farmers’ rally in Deesa, Gujarat.

Modi then started speaking on the issue of demonetisation and said those hoarding black money will not be spared.

"Criticise me, highlight people's problems but also inform masses that they do not need to stand in queue and can use mobile banking," Modi said.

Modi reiterated that demonetisation was announced to empower the poor and strengthen them.

"We took the decision to ban high- value currency notes to strengthen the hands of the poor of the nation," he said.

Emphasising the fact that demonetisation has been introduced with the intention of curbing black money and eradicating corruption, Prime Minister Modi said corruption has always pained the common man, making their lives miserable.

"Who is unhappy with corruption? Not those perpetrating corruption...it is the poor, the common citizens who are unhappy," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people for standing by his side and encouraging his decision to demonetise.

"In spite of efforts by others to incite people, people have stood by me and supported the decision."

He assured people that they will see changes in time.

