Nation, Current Affairs

Modi responsible for Parliament logjam over note ban: HD Deve Gowda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2016, 3:33 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 4:59 am IST
He sought to know what had prevented Mr Modi from making a statement in both Houses to end the impasse.
State JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy with party president H.D. Deve Gowda at party’s executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.
 State JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy with party president H.D. Deve Gowda at party’s executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru: The newly re-elected national president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda held PM Modi responsible for non-functioning of parliament for over two weeks on the issue of demonetisation which virtually forced President Pranab Mukherjee to advise opposition members to attend the session without disrupting the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the party national executive committee meeting held here on Friday, he sought to know what had prevented Mr Modi from making a statement in both Houses to end the impasse. The opposition parties were only demanding that the PM address them so that the Houses function normally. Instead, Mr Modi was maintaining a stoic silence. Things had gone from bad to worse ever since the PM announced scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in a bid to end to black money and over 100 people had died standing in queues to withdraw money from banks.

No rebels on JD(S) core panel
Sending a strong message to suspended legislators, the new state core committee does not have any of those who had raised the banner of revolt against the Janata Dal (Secular) leadership and more so against state party chief H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The new committee is headed by Mr Kumaraswamy and members include Basavaraj Horatti. Bandeppa Kashempur, B.M. Farooq, Madhu Bangarappa, B.B. Ningaiah, Venkatrao Nadgouda, Alkod Hanumanthappa, Sharada Poorya Nayak, G.T. Deve Gowda, Srimant Patil and T.A. Sarawana.

‘Tough days ahead for Siddaramaiah govt’
H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been re-elected president of state  JD(S), predicted difficult days ahead for the state government, with two of its officers, reportedly close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and PWD Minister, H C Mahadevappa, being caught with unaccounted properties worth crores.

Addressing the party’s National Executive Committee meeting here, he recalled that the joint raid by the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate on the two officers had led to a discovery of crores in the new `2000 denomination notes and  benami properties.

“The duo are being interrogated to find out if they had any political help in stashing such a huge amount in the new currency notes. The Siddaramaiah government will be in trouble once the investigation progresses,” he warned.

Noting that one of the officers caught had worked as a chief engineer in the BBMP and allegedly played a role in a tender scam involving Rs 15,000 crore,  he claimed JD(S) workers had raided the civic agency and caught him red-handed. But sadly, the documents pertaining to the  scam were gutted in a fire in the BBMP’s record room, he regretted.

Lambasting the BJP, he said it had no moral right to talk against corruption as it had sown its seeds while in government and the present government was only “watering” them.

Tags: hd deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
Several celebrities were snapped exiting the Mumbai aiport on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sonam, Ajay, Arjun, Farhan, flaunt delightful style at airport
Aamir Khan promoted his upcoming film 'Dangal' in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan promotes Dangal in Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha were snapped in their car while in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha keep it casual
Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff were seen at the Muhurat shot of the Marathi film 'Bhikari' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bachchan, Tiger launch Ganesh Acharya's new Marathi film
Shah Rukh Khan launched the trailer of his much aniticipated film 'Raees' on Wednesday with the team. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches trailer of his much anticipated Raees
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
 

Duchess Kate steps out in Princess Diana's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped wearing Princess Diana's favourite tiara. (Photo: AP)
 

In Kolkata, adult film audience refuse to stand up for the national anthem

While some theatres do not have the men power to ensure a smooth implementation of this Supreme Court directive, others feel that in order to get people to stand they will have to seek help from the police.
 

Surat: Rs 76 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency seized, 4 detained

As the four occupants, including a woman, failed to give any satisfactory explanation about the source of cash in their possession, they have been detained, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker but Cong insists on PM’s presence

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Photo: Twitter/file)

India, Vietnam sign civil nuclear pact, three other agreements

Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Ng​uyen Thi Kim Ngan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

10 juveniles escape from MP remand home after beating guard

Police are hunting for the boys. (Representational Image)

In Bihar, police to hold 'chai pe charcha' to cut down on crime

The idea was popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign in 2014 (Photo: PTI)

13,000 train ticket reservation counters to have POS machines

To give incentives for online ticket booking, railways will offer free insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham