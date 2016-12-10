Mixed response to Centre’s decision on Neet

The language is not the issue here, we oppose NEET as a whole,” said health minister C. Vijaya Baskar.

Chennai: Following the Central Government having made a decision that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet) can be written in seven regional languages including Tamil, some doctors and educationists from the state welcomed the move, while some others claimed it was of no significance.

Welcoming the move, Dr J. S. N. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Medical College (SRMC), said, “Many will benefit from this, especially the rural students. Many come from Tamil medium and study science subjects in Tamil. It will definitely be an advantage for them. We need to assess the students in the language that they are comfortable in.”

Despite welcoming the move, Dr G.R. Ravindranath of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality said, “It is important to look into how adding Tamil as one of the languages will benefit the students. Unless the syllabus is changed, it will not be that useful as is propagated. The syllabus should be made easier as well.”

“From our Institutional perspective, it has no significance because these are candidates who are going to learn medicine in English. Medicine as a subject is not going to be taught in any vernacular language,” said Dr Sunil Chandy, director, Christian College, Vellore, adding that the syllabus and the content of the curriculum are of greater significance than the medium. The government, under former CM J. Jayalalithaa, which continues to oppose, did not find the inclusion of Tamil as one of any significance.

“Whether Tamil is included or not, under former CM, the government is opposed to the Neet exam as it will affect the rural students. That is our stand. The language is not the issue here, we oppose NEET as a whole,” said health minister C. Vijaya Baskar.

Stating that Neet, as far as the state is concerned is illegal, educationist Prince Gajendra Babu said, “The Madras high Court in earlier judgements, appointed a committee and based on the recommendation, an Act has been passed by the legislative assembly for which the presidential assent was also received. That has been upheld by the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.”

“It is not the question of medium alone but accessibility. Is equal opportunity given to all students throughout the country? Is the amount of money being spent on each student equal?” he questioned.