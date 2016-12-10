Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu gets Hyderabad High Court relief in ACB case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 5:04 am IST
The ACB court on August 29 had ordered the investigation on a complaint by YSRC legislator from AP Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted relief to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by allowing his petition to quash a special ACB court order to the TS Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe the role of other alleged suspects in the cash-for-vote scam.

The ACB court on August 29 had ordered the investigation on a complaint by YSRC legislator from AP Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. This order was quashed by Justice T. Sunil Chowdary, while allowing a criminal petition filed by Mr Naidu.

The MLA had told the ACB court that the anti-corruption agency had failed to probe the role of Mr Naidu in the case of alleged bribing of no-minated TS MLA Elvis Stephenson during the MLC elections in Telan-gana to vote in favour of the TD candidate. The legislator alleged that the audio tapes of phone conversation of Mr Naidu and Mr Stephen-son showed the involvement of Mr Naidu.

Justice Chowdary said the basis for filing the complaint was the alleged conversation but there was no mention of how Mr Ramakrishna Reddy had secured the tape. He observed that the MLA had filed the complaint by obtaining the documents by other means.

The judge noted that  the possibility that he had filed the complaint in order to take political and personal vengeance against Mr Naidu could not be ruled out. The MLA had no locus standi to file the complaint, the judge said.

The judge also considered the argument of ACB counsel V. Ravikiran Rao that if the AP legislator was allowed to intervene in the investigation, thousands of people may file similar petitions under the guise of public interest.

No case was proven against me: Naidu
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that not a single case out of the 125 filed against him had been proven in court. “Integrity can neither be bought nor borrowed,” he said.

He said everybody knew about the cash-for-vote case and told YSRC leaders to “lead life with integrity.”

Meanwhile, YSRC MLA Alla Ramakris-hna Reddy said he would appeal the HC verdict.

Tags: hyderabad high court, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
 

Duchess Kate steps out in Princess Diana's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped wearing Princess Diana's favourite tiara. (Photo: AP)
 

In Kolkata, adult film audience refuse to stand up for the national anthem

While some theatres do not have the men power to ensure a smooth implementation of this Supreme Court directive, others feel that in order to get people to stand they will have to seek help from the police.
 

Surat: Rs 76 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency seized, 4 detained

As the four occupants, including a woman, failed to give any satisfactory explanation about the source of cash in their possession, they have been detained, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker but Cong insists on PM’s presence

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (Photo: Twitter/file)

India, Vietnam sign civil nuclear pact, three other agreements

Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Ng​uyen Thi Kim Ngan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

10 juveniles escape from MP remand home after beating guard

Police are hunting for the boys. (Representational Image)

In Bihar, police to hold 'chai pe charcha' to cut down on crime

The idea was popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign in 2014 (Photo: PTI)

13,000 train ticket reservation counters to have POS machines

To give incentives for online ticket booking, railways will offer free insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham