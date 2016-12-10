 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC) Live | Ind vs Eng 4th Test, Day 3: India reach 247/2 at lunch, trail by 153 runs
 
2 rescued, 11 killed in Hyderabad building collapse; builder held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 10, 2016, 9:07 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2016, 11:48 am IST
NDRF said since this was a case of ‘pancake collapse’, where floors progressively collapsed, there was no chance of survivors.
Rescue workers work at the site after an under construction building collapsed in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 Rescue workers work at the site after an under construction building collapsed in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Two persons were rescued on Friday in a continuing operation 22 hours after a multi-storey building collapsed at Nanakramguda late on Thursday. Six more persons, including a three-year-old child, are believed trapped under the debris. 

The bodies of 11 persons were brought out of the debris by National Disaster Response Force personnel. NDRF officials said since this was a case of “pancake collapse”, where the floors progressively collapsed, there was no chance of finding survivors.

“In the preliminary inquiry we found a deep excavation conducted for another under-construction project behind this collapsed building. A part of this building’s foundation had caved in into that area and a retaining wall is not visible. That would be one reason for this mishap. Fault in design, lack of quality building materials and negligence of the builder are also reasons,” said Cyberabad commissioner of police Sandeep Shandilya.

JNTU sees poor quality material

Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said these were early findings and a team of experts would pinpoint the exact cause. “At the moment, our priority is the rescue operation. The investigation against builder is taking place in parallel,” he said. He said multiple police teams were looking for Satyarayana Singh.

“There should be a strong retaining wall and gap between two buildings. We are examining if this project had followed the rules,” he said, referring to the Sumadhura Constructions building.

Some of those inside the building could be workers from nearby sites, police said.

K.T. Rama Rao announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of dead adults. Injured persons will be paid Rs 1 lakh, and treatment costs. The government has arranged for the bodies of the dead accompanied by their family members to be transported to their native places.

"We could save two of the 13 people who were trapped in debris in the six-storey building collapse. Unfortunately, the remaining 11 lost their lives. It is a painful incident. We extend our sympathies to the families of the deceased on behalf of state government," Rao said.

The preliminary report of the investigation by JNTU experts said extremely poor quality of material, gross violation and structural standards led to the collapse. JNTU civil engineering rector Dr N.V. Ramana Rao said, “We are studying the role of the construction being taken up behind the building.”

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said post mortem has been completed on the 11 bodies.

Rama Rao said the builder has been arrested and that tough action would be taken against the guilty in the incident. The state government has already suspended two GHMC officials over the incident.

An inquiry committee has been set up under Municipal Administration Secretary Navin Mittal and the report would be obtained in 15 days, he said.

"Nobody, either builder or GHMC officials, would be spared. We will show this as an example how tough action would be taken for violation of rules," the minister said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced compensation to the victims in the tragedy, an MLA from the state, who visited the site, said.

AP Housing Minister K Mrinalini visited the spot yesterday.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

