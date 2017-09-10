Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Chandigarh cop talks on phone while riding, slaps man who filmed him

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policeman while uploading the video on his twitter handle.
A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly. (Photo: screengrab)
 A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly. (Photo: screengrab)

Chandigarh: A Chandigarh policeman was suspended for slapping a man who filmed him talking on the phone while riding a bike.

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He wasn't even wearing his helmet properly.

When the local pointed out the traffic violation, the cop slapped him. The incident took place yesterday at the Sector 36/37 dividing road in Chandigarh.

Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policeman while uploading the video on his twitter handle.

Chandigarh police SSP Traffic Shashank Anand said the head constable has been suspended for misconduct and violating traffic norms.

He was also challaned for not wearing his helmet properly and speaking on the phone while driving, the SSP said.

The driving license of the cop has been seized and it will be sent to the transport and licensing authority for suspension for three months, he said.

The head constable was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police.

 

