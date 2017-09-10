Nation, Current Affairs

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's formula for green Karnataka: Plant 25 crore trees

That's three times more trees than the entire population of the state.
Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda at a campaign rally in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru: In these times of floods and drought, the ‘Rally for Rivers’ campaign, led by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation, to plant a buffer of trees along every river to replenish groundwater, and stop climate change, has won not just the Congress-run government's backing but that of the opposition BJP as well!

Amidst loud cheers and applause  CM Siddaramaiah and the Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev exchanged an MOU to plant 25 crore trees in Karnataka.  That's three times more trees than the entire population of the state. CM Siddaramaiah was effusive in his praise, saying,"We all drink Cauvery water and we are all bound to protect the river. My government supports Rally for Rivers and we are committed to the rejuvenation of rivers."

In fact, the campaign has touched over 360 schools in Karnataka with over 15,000 students supporting the campaign initiated by the spiritual leader.
Expressing deep gratitude to the political parties who despite having ideological  differences came together to rejuvenate rivers, the Sadhguru said, "Only 81 lakes out of 1000 exist today in Bengaluru. The organic content in the soil of many states have reduced to 0.05% which indicates that in the coming years almost 60% of the land will be uncultivable."

The spiritual leader appealed the gathering to spare a thought for the farmers who despite making the food available to the country could not afford to feed their own families. “My generation has been the most selfish of all. We have eaten up half of the planet. If we do not save the river now we would have to beg for a glass of water,” he added.

The Sadhguru took a jibe at the intellectuals saying they find a problem in every solution. "If they have a solution to the problem we are facing they are most welcome," he said. The rally which received the support from celebrities across the country witnessed a massive turnout of the supporters of the campaign at Palace Grounds.

While Union minister Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that he was attending the event as a volunteer and not a leader, Mr Ananth Kumar, Union cabinet minister for chemicals, fertilisers and parliamentary affairs assured the Sadhguru that the Modi government would extend every possible support in making the campaign a success.

Water resources minister, Mr M.B. Patil while acquainting the gathering about the water crisis across the state said, "Rally for Rivers is a national movement. 86% of the fresh water is used in agriculture. Substantial use of the water is required and there micro irrigation projects of the state government is directed towards it."
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Maharaja of Mysore, Mr Yaduveer supported the campaign.

"Our rivers have played an integral part in India. There has to be changes in the government policy if we want to save the rivers, " the Maharaja said. The programme  concluded with a song presented by Mr Raghu Dixit, and  renowned singer Ms Usha Uthup and actor Puneeth weighing in.

