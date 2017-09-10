Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim woman thrown out of in-laws' house for painting Modi, Yogi

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 11:21 am IST
Her father alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance for painting Modi and Adityanath.
The in-laws also beat up the woman for panting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Ballia: A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her in-laws' house in Ballia after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said on Saturday.

Nagma Parveen had married Pervez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikanderpur police station area in November last year.

Her father alleged that Nagma was beaten up and thrown out of the house after she made a painting of the prime minister and the chief minister, SP Anil Kumar said.

He alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance for painting Modi and Adityanath, the SP said.

He said a case has been registered and investigations were on.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi, muslim woman, in laws
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




