MEA says in touch with Indians hit by Hurricane Irma

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that it was monitoring the situation and communicating with the Indian diaspora in the US, Venezuela, France and the Netherlands in the wake of deadly Hurricane Irma.

The ministry’s spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the Indian missions in the four countries were in touch with local government officials to provide assistance to the affected Indians.

The ministry of external affairs spokesman tweeted telephone numbers for Indians to contact in case of emergency: Embassy of India, Venezuela (+58 4241951854/4142214721); the Netherlands (+31247247247) and; France (0800000971).

