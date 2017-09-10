Nation, Current Affairs

CBI raids former minister Jayanthi Natarajan, FIR alleges abuse of power

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Ms Natarajan has been accused of abuse of power and conspiracy for approving diversion of forest land.
Former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan.
 Former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan.

New Delhi/Chennai: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan after registering a case of corruption against her.

Ms Natarajan has been accused of abuse of power and conspiracy for approving diversion of forest land for a mining project in Jharkhand in 2012 as MoS for environment and forests.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Ms Natrajan for the alleged violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act. Umang Kejriwal, the then MD of the Sundergarh, Odisha, based-mining firm Electrosteel Casting Limited (ECL), the company and some unidentified persons have also been named in the FIR.

Ms Natarajan, 63, was environment minister between 2011 and 2013 in the Manmohan Singh government when she sanctioned the project for mining of iron and manganese inside the core zone of Singhbum Elephant Reserve.

Sources said Ms Natarajan, who quit the Congress in 2015, is abroad and will return “very shortly”. She is not with any political party at the moment.

Tags: jayanthi natarajan, cbi raids, forest land clearance case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Jayanthi Natarajan case: Jairam Ramesh had rejected mining proposal


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon school principal suspended, special panel to probe 7-yr-old's killing

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)

3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: Brain dead army man’s organs save ten lives

He worked as driver in Madras engineering group of the Indian army
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham