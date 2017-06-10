Nation, Current Affairs

Won't call off fast unless peace returns in MP: Shivraj Chouhan

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
My fast will continue till there is peace in the entire state. Madhya Pradesh is a temple to me and its people are my God, he said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who began his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, asserted that he would not let the state engulf in violence and would ensure that peace returns.

"I discussed many problems and its solution. There are some issues which have already been addressed and there are some on which we have to take a decision. We are considering every issue seriously whether it is small or big. We will think about it and discuss it and thereafter. We will definitely take a decision in the interest of farmers," Chouhan said.

While appealing to the farmers to come forward and discuss all the issues, the Chief Minister further said he would not call off his hunger strike unless there is peace in the state.

"My fast will continue till there is peace in the entire state. Madhya Pradesh is a temple to me and its people are my God. People's pain is my pain," he added.

Claiming that the majority of the population in Madhya Pradesh is dependent on farming, Chouhan earlier in the day said that the state cannot progress without farmers.

"More than 65 percent of our population is dependent on farming. So the state cannot move ahead without the farmers," he said.

Highlighting his various schemes for farmers, Chouhan further said, "Whenever, there has been a crisis, I did not sit in my office and visited the farmers myself."

Earlier in the day, Chouhan began his 'peace fast' for the solidarity of the state at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh are demanding better prices for their produce as also a waiver on loan repayments.

Reacting to Chouhan's indefinite fast, the Congress party earlier in the day accused the latter of doing political drama to gain the people's sympathy.

"I do not understand that instead of maintaining law and order which was their responsibility, they fired on farmers. The Chief Minister is doing these kinds of gimmicks to gain the people's sympathy," a state Congress leader Jeetu Patwari told ANI.

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, with the former claiming that the latter was behind the chaos and violence in Mandsaur district that claimed six lives.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav attempted to reach Mandsaur earlier this week to commiserate with the agitating farmers, but police prevented their movement into the area.

Rahul Gandhi was even detained by the police under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before being released on bail after several hours.

He has claimed that the Centre is only firing at the farmers rather than providing them with solace and justice.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik has been seen on video repeatedly inciting party workers and farmers to burn down a police station in the area, even as she is being requested not to do so.

The video, which has gone viral, may further cement the Bharatiya Janata Party's ( BJP) allegation that the " Congress is instigating farmers for political gain."(ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhanFarmers protest violence in MP Madhya Pradesh.

Tags: bhopal, chief minister, cm shivraj singh chouhan, farmers protest
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

13 Pakistani intruders killed in last 96 hours: Indian Army

Army alleged that the infiltrating militants were helped by the Pakistani troops by providing them active support including heavy calibre artillery covering fire. (Photo: PTI)

Aadhaar 'must' for Income Tax return filing, new PAN from July 1: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) on Saturday made it clear that Aadhaar will be a 'must' for filing of Income Tax Returns or for obtaining a new PAN from July 1.(Representational Image)

Venkaiah Naidu says no scam or corruption in BJP's 3 year rule

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 14 killed in 4 days

Security personnel celebrate after killing four suicide attackers who attacked a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Centre's notification on cow slaughter not an issue in North East: Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham