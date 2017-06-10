Nation, Current Affairs

TN: Unable to pay bribe, family forced to carry girl’s body out of mortuary

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 11:13 am IST
The family was asked a bribe of Rs 3000 by the hospital workers to carry the body from the mortuary to the ambulance.
the family were asked to caThe dead body from the mortuary to the ambulance which did not have a freezer box. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 the family were asked to caThe dead body from the mortuary to the ambulance which did not have a freezer box. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Salem/Coimbatore: In an unfortunate case, a dead 17-year-old girl’s family was forced to carry her out of the mortuary of a hospital to the ambulance because they refused to a pay a bribe of Rs.3000 demanded by hospital workers.

Bagyashree died due to a medical treatment that went wrong at a private herbal care treatment centre in Salem, while undergoing a weight loss program.

She was administered some herbal medicine following which she fell unconscious and died. The herbal care centre failed to inform her family and shifted her to a hospital in Coimbatore for post mortem.

When the family approached the Coimbatore G H Mortuary department, they were asked to pay Rs.3000 as bribe to get the dead body of their daughter released. On refusal to do so, the family were asked to carry the dead body from the mortuary to the ambulance which did not have a freezer box.

The body was taken back to Salem, a distance of over 350 kilometers from Coimbatore, for last rites.

Tags: bribe, heath care
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Capacity to nurture a film is lost: SRK on averting clash with Akshay's film

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Canon EOS 800D: An expensive all-rounder for a beginner's upgrade

The EOS 800D is an entry level DSLR.
 

R Ashwin may be back for India-South Africa ICC Champions Trophy clash: Neil McKenzie

Virat Kohli-led Indian side opted to pick all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of their leading off-spinner R Ashwin in the first two games of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Steve Smith focuses on England despite Australia pay row

Australian skipper Steve Smith, asked about the impact of the pay dispute on his side's preparations, told reporters at Edgbaston on Friday: "We're not worried about that at all. We know the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) is handling that back home. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone

The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is rumoured to be launched in August this year.
 

Madagascar MP gets his vision back, thanks to Bengaluru doctors

Madagascar MP Rasolonjatovo Honore with a team of doctors in Apollo Hospital (Phot:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP CM says 'not emotionless', to go on indefinite fast for farmers today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra farmers’ stir: Another farmer commits suicide, 5th in 3 days

Five farmers die in three days due to indebtedness in Maharashtra. (Photo: Representation | PTI)

TN govt strong, rumours are by people who envy our achievements: EPS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

SC defends making Aadhar mandatory for ITR, PAN, says can curb terrorism

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

National Herald to be back in circulation as a weekly

National Herald in its earlier avatar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham