TN govt strong, rumours are by people who envy our achievements: EPS

Chennai: Asserting that his government was 'strong', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that falsehoods were being spread about its stability by those who cannot 'stand' its various achievements.

"The Tamil Nadu government is strong. The party (AIADMK) is ruling as a strong party with 122 MLAs," he said in an apparent reference to the number of legislators in the ruling party's Amma faction.

The government was delivering on various fronts and was successfully carrying various programmes, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the government had recently explained its various achievements after completion of 100 days in office.

"Pro-people measures included revising guideline value for properties as announced yesterday," he told reporters here.

Those who cannot stand our achievements in such a short time are spreading falsehoods, he said when asked about his government's stability.

Palaniswami's assertion comes amidst perceived efforts by AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran to assert his position post his release on bail in a bribery case, with about 25 MLAs having earlier met him.

To a question on the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, the Chief Minister said he had not received the complete notification yet and would respond on the matter after getting it.

He pointed out that Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the opposition's views would be looked into the matter, which has resulted in a nation wide controversy.