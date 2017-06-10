Nation, Current Affairs

TN govt strong, rumours are by people who envy our achievements: EPS

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 10:10 am IST
The government was delivering on various fronts and was successfully carrying various programmes, he said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Asserting that his government was 'strong', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that falsehoods were being spread about its stability by those who cannot 'stand' its various achievements.

"The Tamil Nadu government is strong. The party (AIADMK) is ruling as a strong party with 122 MLAs," he said in an apparent reference to the number of legislators in the ruling party's Amma faction.

The government was delivering on various fronts and was successfully carrying various programmes, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the government had recently explained its various achievements after completion of 100 days in office.

"Pro-people measures included revising guideline value for properties as announced yesterday," he told reporters here.

Those who cannot stand our achievements in such a short time are spreading falsehoods, he said when asked about his government's stability.

Palaniswami's assertion comes amidst perceived efforts by AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran to assert his position post his release on bail in a bribery case, with about 25 MLAs having earlier met him.

To a question on the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, the Chief Minister said he had not received the complete notification yet and would respond on the matter after getting it.

He pointed out that Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the opposition's views would be looked into the matter, which has resulted in a nation wide controversy.

Tags: edapadi k palanisamy, aiadmk, tamil nadu government, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran war pushes Edappadi K Palanisamy to O Panneerselvam truce

The date — June 14 — looks ominous for the embattled CM as the State Assembly meets that day even as TTV continues to count his growing brood.
08 Jun 2017 1:29 AM
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: File)

More MLAs call on Dhinakaran, discuss about stability of Palanisamy government

TTV Dhinakaran, who was released on bail in a bribery case. is trying to re-assert his position.
07 Jun 2017 6:08 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Capacity to nurture a film is lost: SRK on averting clash with Akshay's film

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Canon EOS 800D: An expensive all-rounder for a beginner's upgrade

The EOS 800D is an entry level DSLR.
 

R Ashwin may be back for India-South Africa ICC Champions Trophy clash: Neil McKenzie

Virat Kohli-led Indian side opted to pick all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of their leading off-spinner R Ashwin in the first two games of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Steve Smith focuses on England despite Australia pay row

Australian skipper Steve Smith, asked about the impact of the pay dispute on his side's preparations, told reporters at Edgbaston on Friday: "We're not worried about that at all. We know the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) is handling that back home. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be first Snapdragon 836-powered smartphone

The Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is rumoured to be launched in August this year.
 

Madagascar MP gets his vision back, thanks to Bengaluru doctors

Madagascar MP Rasolonjatovo Honore with a team of doctors in Apollo Hospital (Phot:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC defends making Aadhar mandatory for ITR, PAN, says can curb terrorism

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

National Herald to be back in circulation as a weekly

National Herald in its earlier avatar

President launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)

Fodder Scam Case: Former Bihar CMs appear before CBI court in Ranchi

Lalu Yadav, Jagannath Mishra appears before special CBI court in Fodder Sam Case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After Delhi, farmers take to streets in Tamil Nadu; press for drought relief

Tamil farmers dressed up in tattered clothes to act like insane people during their agitation demanding loan waiver and compensation for crop failure, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham