Nation, Current Affairs

Restoration of peace: MP CM on indefinite fast amid farmer protests

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
I appeal to the farmers to come forward and discuss all the issues, Chouhan said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for 'restoration of peace' amid a farmers' agitation in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan here on Saturday for "restoration of peace" amid a farmers' agitation in the state.

The opposition Congress dubbed it as "drama". Farmers' organisations, which have been agitating for better support prices for farm produce, loan waiver and other demands, have already said that the stir would end on the tenth day today.

Chouhan, clad in kurta-pajama and a Nehru jacket, sat on fast at a pandal erected at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's Dussehra Maiden in Bhopal at around 11 am after former chief minister Kailash Joshi put a 'tilak' on his forehead.

Chouhan's wife Sadhana was by his side.

State Congress' chief spokesperson KK Mishra said Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the state on fire".

"Though he is trying to send a message that he is doing Gandhi-giri (using a Gandhian way), it is absolutely not so. He neither sat at the foot of the statue of Gandhi nor did he garland the statue before launching his 'nautanki'," Mishra said.

"He should remember that (demon king) Ravana is burnt every year at the Dussehra Maidan," the Congress leader said.

Last evening, Chouhan, whose government came under fire because of death of five people in police firing in Mandsaur district as the agitation spread through western Madhya Pradesh, announced a fast for "restoration for peace".

He had also said that the agitation had turned "anarchic", and appealed to farmers to come to Dussehra Maidan and have a dialogue with him.

"I won't sit in my office at Mantralaya (secretariat)... (but sit at) Dussehra Maidan and do all work from there," he had said, adding that those instigating the violence would not be spared.

Tags: bhopal, chief minister, cm shivraj singh chouhan, farmers protest
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Irate farmers torch vehicles in protest in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

6 killed as police open fire during farmers’ protest in MP

Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after agitated farmers torched police stations, trucks, ambulance, motorbikes.
07 Jun 2017 11:18 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

After 6 deaths, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to observe fast, meet agitating farmers

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday he would “indefinitely” shift his office to Dussehra Maidan.
10 Jun 2017 12:33 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Kedarnath with director Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kedarnath.
 

New calculator can estimate success of kidney transplant outcome

The calculator estimates the likelihood of the patient who receives a kidney transplant from a particular living donor would have a functioning kidney 5 and 10 years after transplantation. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches two new HDR QLED gaming monitors

The QLED quantum dot technology claims to deliver a new metal core and support both approximately 125 per cent of the sRGB color spectrum and 95 per cent of the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI-P3) motion picture standard to deliver an exceptionally wide color range.
 

When Arjun Tendulkar and not Sachin Tendulkar grabbed the eyeballs at Lord’s; video

As the scribes hastily started clicking photographs, Arjun Tendulkar's facial expression was one of amusement bordering on irritation. He quietly walked past the media into the nets, spoke to his coach and then started batting against spinners. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ajit Agarkar backs Virat Kohli’s India to lift ICC Champions Trophy

India suffered defeat at the hands of a gutsy Sri Lanka, who chased down a massive 321-run target but Ajit Agarkar believes that the Virat Kohli led side are still favourites to lift the Champions Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

Skype won't work on your phone anymore, here's why

Skype recently integrated a Snapchat-style feature called Highlights into the app.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha: 8 killed, 2 seriously injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw

The mishap occurred as the driver of the good-laden truck lost control over the wheels at a turning. (Photo: DC)

1 crew member dead, 2 suffer injuries as chopper crashes in Uttarakhand

A police officer said the helicopter got disbalanced while taking off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

J&K: Militant dead as Army foils breach attempt in Gurez; 14 killed in 4 days

Representational Image (Photo: File)

TN: BJP chief Tamilisai gets threat letter quoted with explosive material

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah writes to PM, claims ban on cattle sale ‘unconstitutional’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham