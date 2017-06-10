Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha: Minor girl writes to Modi about her family’s forceful eviction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 10, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2017, 2:56 am IST
The family had also approached director general of police, K.B. Singh, and other top police officials.
Subhashree Moharana writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the injustice done to her family.
BHUBANESWAR: An 11-year-old Odisha girl has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for her family which was been driven out of their village after a kangaroo court’s verdict on a land dispute.

In the letter, Subhashree, daughter of Ugrasen Moharana of Pokhari village under Niali block in Cuttack district, urged the Prime Minister to intervene into the matter for the safe return of her family, for whom injustice has been meted out at the hands of a Kangaroo court.

She alleged that the villagers had attacked her father and forced rest of the family members to leave the house as they protested a land grabbing attempt.

The Ugrasen family has been staying at a rented house in Cuttack for the past 12 days. The family had moved the Niali police against the injustice done at the kangaroo court.

However, the police did not register the complaint, the girl said in her letter.

The family had also approached director general of police, K.B. Singh, and other top police officials. Seeing no action being taken by the authorities, Subhashree decided to write to the PM.

“The opponents physically assaulted. They are now constructing a house on our land. When we opposed it, they drove us out from our village. We are now forced to stay in a rented house,” Subhashree’s father said.

Location: India, Odisha

